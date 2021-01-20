Four fishermen along with boat missing

Sri Lankan Navy says one vessel sank off Delft Island

A mechanised boat with four fishermen on board that had ventured into the sea from Kottaipattinam fishing jetty in Pudukottai district on Monday has gone missing.

Incidentally, the Sri Lankan Navy said in Colombo that an Indian fishing trawler had sunk off Delft Island or Neduntheevu in the Palk Strait late on Monday night when it was confronted by its patrol units. Authorities in Tamil Nadu said it was yet to be ascertained if the missing boat and the one that sunk were the same.

Coastal Security Group sources in Tamil Nadu said the boat with four fishermen, all hailing from Ramanathapuram district, had set sail along with other mechanised boats. Those on board were A. Mesiya (30) of Thangachimadam; V. Nagaraj (52) of Vattavalam; N. Sam (28) of Mandapam and S. Senthil Kumar (32) of Uchipuli. The boat is owned by T. Arokiya Sesu (50) of Thangachimadam. The four fishermen were supposed to return on Tuesday morning.

Three mechanised boats from Kottaipattinam with 12 fishermen, all hailing from Rameswaram, have left to trace the missing boat and fishermen.

The Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard were also conducting a search for the missing boat and fishermen. It is suspected that the missing boat could have collided with a Sri Lankan naval craft. However, the CSG sources said they were yet to receive confirmed information.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Navy said its patrol units carried out an operation to seize Indian fishing trawlers “poaching” in Sri Lankan waters late on Monday night. About 50 trawlers were spotted, according to a statement issued by the navy.

The trawlers were spotted off Delft Island. “When our units tried to apprehend them, one of the trawlers resisted and sank. We have deployed divers to try to locate the trawler and the fishermen,” Navy spokesman Captain Indika de Silva told The Hindu on Tuesday. “No luck so far,” he said on Tuesday evening.

The operation is part of Sri Lanka’s renewed efforts to arrest foreign vessels and fishermen on it, found engaging in illegal fishing in its territorial waters.