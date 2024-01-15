GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Award for woman who gave away land to upgrade school

January 15, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
U. Pooranam

U. Pooranam

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said the State government would honour U. Pooranam, who recently donated land for the development of a government school in Madurai. She would be presented the Chief Minister’s special award during the Republic Day event, Mr. Stalin posted on X (formerly Twitter). Ms. Pooranam has donated 1.52 acres of land for the purpose, which would benefit thousands of students. “She is the identity of the Tamil community which values education and teaching as the highest virtue,” Mr. Stalin said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.