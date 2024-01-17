GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Udhayanidhi Stalin visits Madurai woman who donated land for government school’s development

January 17, 2024 04:30 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udayanidhi Stalin visited the residence of U. Pooranam, in Surya Nagar in Madurai, to thank her for donating land for government school’s development, in Madurai on January 17, 2024

Tamil Nadu Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udayanidhi Stalin visited the residence of U. Pooranam, in Surya Nagar in Madurai, to thank her for donating land for government school’s development, in Madurai on January 17, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udayanidhi Stalin visited the residence of U. Pooranam, in Surya Nagar in Madurai, to thank her for donating land for the development of a government school in Othakadai, Kodikulam in Madurai district, here on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

A week ago, the woman had donated the land measuring 1.52 acres for the school in memory of her daughter. The gift, registered with the sub-registrar office here was presented to the officials.

The CM M.K. Stalin had appreciated the gesture of the donor and announced that she would be honoured during the Republic Day celebrations in Chennai.

Mr. Udayanidhi Stalin, who was here to inaugurate the world famous jallikattu at Alanganallur, visited the residence of Ms. Pooranam and gave her a shawl. T.N. Minister P. Moorthy, Madurai District Collector M.S. Sangeetha and others were present.

Ms. Pooranam and her family members said that they were elated by the instant response from the TN CM and the visit of Mr. Udayanidhi to their residence. “We wish the government constructs new buildings on the land very soon and upgrades the school as it would benefit thousands of children from the habitations...” she added.

The government would positively take action and do the needful on the land gifted by Ms. Pooranam, Mr. Udayanidhi told media persons. He said, he was personally moved as Ms Pooranam had set a high benchmark to others. He hoped that many more followed her as such initiatives facilitate girls’ education in the State.

