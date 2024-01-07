January 07, 2024 10:23 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

The two-day Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (GIM), the government’s ambitious big-ticket event, opened on January 7 at Chennai Trade Centre. This edition, which will have 9 partner countries and more than 30 participating nations.

The slogan of a $1 trillion economy has been one of the most vociferous of the Stalin government since May 2021.

While Tamil Nadu has held two previous editions of the GIM, on 2015 and 2019, this will be the first under the M.K. Stalin government.

The government’s aim is to create more jobs for the youth and women workforce in the rural areas. One other area that has seen some development is the Krishnagiri and Hosur regions. The electric vehicles manufacturing market in that region is booming.