Live

Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet Day 2 LIVE Updates | Over 100 MoUs to be signed today

On day 1, the government also released its Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy, 2024, on a day when a slew of memoranda of understandings (MOUs) entailing mega investments were signed.

January 08, 2024 09:53 am | Updated 10:42 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu has signed investment pacts worth more than $4.39 billion with firms such as Apple suppliers Tata Electronics and Pegatron, as well as auto major Hyundai Motors on January 7, 2024.

Tamil Nadu has signed investment pacts worth more than $4.39 billion with firms such as Apple suppliers Tata Electronics and Pegatron, as well as auto major Hyundai Motors on January 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B.

The two-day Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2024 hosted by the DMK government got off to a blistering start at the Chennai Trade Centre on January 7 with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiling a blueprint for making the State a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Also read | What is the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024 all about?

The GIM, the Chief Minister Stalin said, will act as a catalyst for economic and industrial growth. “The event has witnessed encouraging response and is expected to bring pride and investment to Tamil Nadu. Multiple policies have been announced by the State. Our focus is to ensure development for all,” he said. 

A slew of MOUs were exchanged through the day. The key among them was a pact signed by the State government with Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast for setting up its plant in Thoothukudi with a proposed investment of ₹16,000 crore.

Also read | Singapore announces ₹31,000-crore investment in Tamil Nadu

Follow LIVE Updates here
  • January 08, 2024 10:30
    Tamil Nadu has highest number of 56 operational SEZs

    Speaking at session on Special Economic Zones as Engines of Economic Transformation on Day 2 of GIM, Alex Paul Menon, Development Commissioner, MEPZ SEZ says in the last one year, they have cleared applications in 11 working days. Tamil Nadu has the highest number of 56 operational SEZs.

    - Sanjay Vijayakumar

  • January 08, 2024 09:56
    Singapore announces ₹31,000-crore investment in Tamil Nadu

    Simon Wong, High Commissioner of the Republic of Singapore, on Sunday announced plans to invest ₹31,000 crore in Tamil Nadu. 

    Speaking before the start of the country-specific session at the Global Investors Meet 2024, he recalled a visit by a Tamil Nadu delegation, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, to Singapore last year to invite investors to the GIM.

    “I have to report to all the guests here that we have been long-standing partners of Tamil Nadu for centuries. Because of his team and the efforts of Guidance Tamil Nadu, we made a commitment to visit the GIM in a big way. There are around 80 business people. We are committed to ₹31,000 crore in investments in Tamil Nadu... Being the first partner country of Tamil Nadu, we want to assure [the State] that our journey together will be a long-standing one,” he said.

    Click here to read more...
  • January 08, 2024 09:36
    Slew of MOUs signed on Day 1 of GIM 2024

    A slew of MOUs were exchanged on January 7. The key among them was a pact signed by the State government with Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast for setting up its plant in Thoothukudi with a proposed investment of ₹16,000 crore.

    Tata Electronics signed an MoU expressing an interest to invest ₹12,082 crore for an enclosure manufacturing and mobile phone assembly unit in Krishnagiri district and the project will generate over 40,500 jobs.

  • January 08, 2024 09:26
    T.N. Global Investors Meet kicks off with vision report for $1 trillion economy

    The Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2024 hosted by the DMK government got off to a blistering start at the Chennai Trade Centre on Sunday with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiling a blueprint for making the State a $1 trillion economy by 2030. The government also released its Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy, 2024, on a day when a slew of memoranda of understandings (MOUs) entailing mega investments were signed.

    Click here to read more...
