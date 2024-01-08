Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet Day 2 LIVE Updates | Over 100 MoUs to be signed today

January 08, 2024 09:53 am | Updated 10:42 am IST

The two-day Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2024 hosted by the DMK government got off to a blistering start at the Chennai Trade Centre on January 7 with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiling a blueprint for making the State a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

On day 1, the government also released its Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy, 2024, on a day when a slew of memoranda of understandings (MOUs) entailing mega investments were signed.

The GIM, the Chief Minister Stalin said, will act as a catalyst for economic and industrial growth. “The event has witnessed encouraging response and is expected to bring pride and investment to Tamil Nadu. Multiple policies have been announced by the State. Our focus is to ensure development for all,” he said.

A slew of MOUs were exchanged through the day. The key among them was a pact signed by the State government with Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast for setting up its plant in Thoothukudi with a proposed investment of ₹16,000 crore.

