What is the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024 all about?

January 04, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (GIM), the government’s ambitious big-ticket event, will take place on January 7 and 8, at Chennai Trade Centre. While Tamil Nadu has held two previous editions of the GIM, on 2015 and 2019, this will be the first under the MK Stalin government.

This edition, which will have 9 partner countries and more than 30 participating nations, will see the Tamil Nadu government releasing a report on the roadmap to make the State achieve a $1 trillion economy goal by 2030. This slogan of a $1 trillion economy has been one of the most vociferous of the Stalin government since May 2021.

A key aspect of this GIM is to achieve distributed growth across Tamil Nadu. The industrial growth has largely been around Chennai, and Coimbatore and Tiruppur regions. The Industries Minister TRB Rajaa told The Hindu that there could be a big announcement for Thoothukudi on the southern coast.

The government’s aim is to create more jobs for the youth and women workforce in the rural areas. One other area that has seen some development is the Krishnagiri and Hosur regions. The electric vehicles manufacturing market in that region is booming.

To ensure that this growth is sustained in the long run, the government needs to focus on creating a support infrastructure.

We also need to look back as to what did the two previous GIMs achieve. Also, how did the State attract investments without the GIM in the past?

Presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Video: Thamodharan Bharath

Production: Shibu Narayan