T.N. gaming authority warns of stringent action against advertisements on online gambling

No person shall make or cause to make any advertisement in any media in Tamil Nadu which directly or indirectly promotes or induces any person to indulge in online gambling, as per the Act.

May 02, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022, provides for prohibiting online gambling and online game of chance, betting, among others.

The Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) on Thursday said it has “proposed to take stringent action” against those who advertise online gambling and online gaming of chance, betting, among others, to promote their website/apps in the State.

Those who wish to share information about online gambling, betting activities or offer suggestions on regulation of online games could do so through www.tnonlinegamingauthority.com or email tnoga@tn.gov.in, an official release from the TNOGA chairperson said.

The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022, provides for prohibiting online gambling and online game of chance, betting, among others. Violators are liable for imprisonment which may extend to 3 months or fine amount which may extend to ₹5,000 or both.

“It is also pertinent to point out that the said Act prohibits financial institutions/payment gateways from engaging in transactions towards online gambling or online game of chance,” the release said.

The advertisement of online gambling services or online game of chance is prohibited under the Act. No person shall make or cause to make any advertisement in any media, including electronic means of communication, in the State of Tamil Nadu which directly or indirectly promotes or induces any person to indulge in online gambling with money or other stakes, as per the Act.

The Act also provides for a penalty of imprisonment which may extend to one year on fine amount which may extend to ₹5 lakh or both for those persons/company indulging in such advertisement. “If they repeat the same offence, they are liable for one to three years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹5 lakh to 10 lakh.”

The Central Consumer Protection Authority has issued a direction that as per Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and other Acts, there is a ban on advertisement on prohibited activities/services and action will be taken on any person/celebrity/ advertisement firm/ advertisement producer/ social media platform for carrying out such advertisements, it said.

