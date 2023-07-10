HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. CM Stalin urges External Affairs Minister to secure release of 15 fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Mr. Stalin, in his letter to Minister S. Jaishankar, said an urgent diplomatic intervention was needed to secure the release of the fishermen, as their arrest had caused distress and fear in the fishing community in T.N.

July 10, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

A day after 15 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, requesting him for diplomatic intervention to secure the release of the arrested fishermen.

In his letter, Mr. Stalin said the matter required an urgent diplomatic intervention, as the arrest of these 15 fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and the confiscation of their fishing boats has caused distress and fear among the fishing community in the region.’

‘Incidents have become frequent’

The livelihood of thousands of fishermen depended on fishing activities in the waters near the Indo-Sri Lankan maritime boundary, Mr. Stalin pointed out and added that they solely relied on fishing to sustain their families and communities. “Unfortunately, incidents of apprehension by the Sri Lankan Navy have become distressingly frequent, plunging the fishermen and their families into deep anguish and uncertainty,” Mr. Stalin said.

A copy of the letter was shared with the media.

“Through diplomatic channels, we can reach an amicable resolution that respects the rights and livelihoods of our fishermen while maintaining friendly bilateral relations between India and Sri Lanka,” Mr. Stalin said.

-

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / fishing industry / Sri Lanka / India-Sri Lanka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.