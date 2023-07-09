HamberMenu
15 fishermen from Rameswaram arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The fishermen have been taken to the Naval base in Kankesanthurai

July 09, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

As many as 15 fishermen from Rameswaram, who were fishing near Needuntheevu, were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours of Sunday, July 9, 2023.

According to an official from the Department of Fisheries, the fishermen from Thangachi Madam and Pamban, had sailed in two mechanised boats on Saturday.

When the boats were involved in fishing near Neduntheevu, Sri Lankan Navy arrested them on charges of poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

They were taken to the Naval base in Kankesanthurai Harbour, the police said.

