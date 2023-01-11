T.N. Chief Minister Stalin upheld the dignity of Assemblies in all States: Speaker Appavu

January 11, 2023 02:36 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Wednesday said that while Governor R.N. Ravi had caused “an unprecedented situation,” Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had handled the situation in a clever manner and had upheld the dignity of the House by moving a resolution immediately.

“Had the Chief Minister not moved the resolution, the Governor’s action would have caused shame to the entire country. The Chief Minister, by his clever action, upheld not only the dignity of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, but of the Assemblies of all the States,” he said during the ongoing Assembly Session at Chennai.

Mr. Appavu made it clear that the duty of the Governor was to address the House only from the printed speech and he could not add or delete anything.

He also said the Chief Minister’s resolution for retaining the portion skipped by the Governor had clearly defined the role of Governors in the country.

The Speaker said the Governor had created “confusion” by skipping some portions and adding something on his own. “I do not know why he chose to do it. There was a murmur among the members and the Chief Minister calmed them down with a gesture. Neither the House nor the government is responsible for the unprecedented situation. I appreciate the courage of the Chief Minister,” he added.