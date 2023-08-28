T.N. CM Stalin inaugurates UPS technology centre in Chennai

August 28, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday inaugurated American multinational shipping and supply chain management company United Parcel Service’s (UPS) Technology Centre in Chennai. The UPS centre is the company’s first such facility in India.

Mr. Stalin said UPS’s decision to set up a technology centre in Chennai was a matter of pride to Tamil Nadu and his government. Stating that the coming of such companies to the State was a good sign, Mr. Stalin said he would keep up the trust these companies have put into T.N.

Recalling various steps being taken by his government to boost the industrial profile of the State, especially in the manufacturing and services sectors, the CM pointed to the releasing of the Tamil Nadu Logistics Policy and Integrated Logistics Plan 2023, in March this year. He also referred to the proposals to set up a multi-modal logistics park at Mappedu near Chennai and one in Coimbatore district.

GCCs in TN

Recalling that about 30 global capability centres (GCC) have either established or set up their expansion units in Tamil Nadu providing jobs for over 47,000 workers since 2021, Mr. Stalin said: “I expect that the number of GCCs in Tamil Nadu will increase multi-fold during the next three to four years.”

Elaborating on the steps being taken by his government towards economic growth, Mr. Stalin referred to a report published in The Hinduthat Tamil Nadu’s economic growth has increased to about 8% at constant prices in the post-COVID-19 years of 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce T.R.B. Rajaa, senior State government officials and representatives from UPS participated in the function.