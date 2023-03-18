Tamil Nadu government unveils logistics policy, aims at reducing costs

March 18, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has come out with a Logistics Policy and Integrated Logistics Plan 2023.

The vision of Tamil Nadu Logistics Policy 2023 is “to promote an integrated, reliable, cost-efficient and sustainable logistics system in the State for enhanced competitiveness and fast-tracked economic development of the State.”

The Tamil Nadu Integrated Logistics Plan (TNILP), 2023, includes a strategic plan for the next 10 years – outlining identified interventions, their envisaged outcomes, timelines as well as key stakeholders’ responsible for their implementation.

The policy aims at reduction of cost of logistics (for export-import as well as domestic freight) in the State; leveraging private participation for development of logistics infrastructure; and formulating an effective coordination mechanism between State and Central agencies towards facilitation and execution of initiatives concerning the logistics sector.

The government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) in consultation with the relevant stakeholders will assess the connectivity gaps in existing industrial clusters, agricultural aggregation/ processing centres, fisheries/marine clusters, animal husbandry clusters and logistics terminals/infrastructure and prioritise the development of road connectivity. For rail connectivity, GoTN will support identification of connectivity gaps, and coordinate with the Ministry of Railways for implementation

The GoTN will identify unutilised factory sheds within the existing industrial parks/estates/clusters in the state and make them available for logistics activities, wherever feasible. It will identify and earmark land parcels, minimum 50 acres, for development of Multimodal Logistics Parks/Logistics Park /Warehousing Clusters/Private Freight Terminal (PFT). Such projects will preferably be developed through private participation.

The State, through Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, will identify skill gaps and logistics job roles expected to have high demand in the future in coordination with the Logistics Sector Skill Council and prepare a Logistics Sector Skill Plan for the State. It will encourage introduction of logistics sector specific courses and skilling programmes in the State in coordination with the Logistics Sector Skill Council and national and State-level educational institutions and government bodies.

The GoTN will also explore providing medical and health insurance to heavy vehicle drivers registered in the State at a nominal price