MoU signed for setting up multi-modal logistics park at ₹1,200 crore

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) spread over 158 acre at Mappedu in Tiruvallur district at a cost of ₹1,200 crore was signed between Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and the Chennai Port Trust (CPT) in Chennai on Tuesday.

While the MoU was signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat in Chennai, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V.K. Singh took part in the event virtually from Delhi.

The MMLP, to be set up close to Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, would connect Chennai airport, Chennai port, Kamarajar port and Kattupalli port and would house state-of-the-art facilities for logistics. The park would lead to new employment opportunities for about 10,000 youths, Mr. Stalin said.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Stalin urged the Union government to set up MMLPs in Coimbatore and Thoothukudi and assured cooperation from the Tamil Nadu government in this regard. He also requested the Centre to ensure the participation of the Railways in the MMLP in Tiruvallur district.

Pointing out that the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway which is being laid by the National Highways Authority of India is to end at Irungattukottai near Sriperumbudur, Mr. Stalin urged the Union government to extend it till the Chennai airport. Elaborating on the efforts being taken by the State in reducing the transport costs, Mr. Stalin said that TIDCO has appointed a consultant to chalk out a State-level strategy for the same.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Industries Secretary N. Muruganandam, CPT chairman Sunil Paliwal, TIDCO chairman and managing director Pankaj Kumar Bansal, TIDCO Executive Director Vandana Garg and senior officials were also present.