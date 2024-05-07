GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. CM Stalin felicitates caste violence survivor Chinnadurai, transperson Nivetha, over their success in class 12 State board exams

The CM also assured both students of support with their higher education

May 07, 2024 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
T.N. CM Stalin felicitated caste violence survivor M. Chinnadurai and transperson Niveth A., both of whom successfully completed their class 12 State board exams

T.N. CM Stalin felicitated caste violence survivor M. Chinnadurai and transperson Niveth A., both of whom successfully completed their class 12 State board exams | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, felicitated M. Chinnadurai, a survivor of caste-based violence in Tirunelveli district in 2023, who emerged successful in the class 12 State board examinations by securing 496 marks out of 600.

Mr. Stalin also felicitated Nivetha A., the only transperson student among the 7,60,606 students who appeared for and cleared the public exams this year. Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were present on the occasion, at the Secretariat.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with the Chief Minister, Chinnadurai thanked the CM and the Minister for their support on his and his family’s behalf. “The CM assured me of all the support I need for my higher studies.” he said.

Belonging to a SC community and hailing from Nanguneri, Chinnadurai was assaulted with weapons by three intermediate caste students in a case of caste-based violence last August. All the four students were eventually moved out of the school and were pursuing their schooling in various other schools.

Asked for comments about the caste-based violence, Chinnadurai said: “We all should remain united. This should not happen anymore.” Asked if he had a message for the students who assaulted him, he said: “They should not do this anymore.”

Nivetha said she was felicitated in the chamber of the Chief Minister and was very happy. “They have assured me of all support with regard to my higher education.” If not for my grandmothers Shambhavi and Anushree, I would not have been able to reach here, she said.

Nivetha has appeared for NEET and is confident of qualifying. “The government authorities assured me that they would bear my higher education expenses.” She also underlined the assistance and support that she received from her school.

