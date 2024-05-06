Rejected by parents, transwoman in Chennai clears Plus Two, hopes to be a doctor

May 06, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Chennai

Raised in a home of transgenders, Nivetha. A. would open her books to prepare for the next day’s class when other transgender women would go out either to seek alms or do some other activity.

She was the only transwoman among the 7,60,606 students who wrote and cleared the Class XII public exam held in 2024. Aspiring to be a doctor, Nivetha is also the first transgender person to write the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) exam from Tamil Nadu.

“I completed my Class IX in 2019 when my parents kicked me out. It wasn’t until my guardian took me in that I voiced out my desire to study further,” Nivetha said.

But it wasn’t an easy task. She had dropped out of her previous school and also underwent gender-affirmation surgery but she did not join school right away as her self-doubt came into play. “Though I wanted to study, I was not sure if schools would accept me as I am a transwoman and hence, I never voiced out my desire to study,” Nivetha added.

It was then that her guardian Sambavi.V, who instilled confidence in her to pursue her studies. “At first the Lady Willingdon Higher Secondary School was not inclined to accept her as she was transperson. We went to the authorities in the School Education Department who ensured that she got admitted. Today, she has brought such recognition to the school as a district-level winner in the department’s annual Kalai Thiruvizha and has also been voted as school pupil leader,” said Ms. Sambavi.

The school provided her with food, study materials coupled with extra coaching for public exams and NEET. “She has been able to succeed only because she was accepted,” Ms. Sambavi emphasised.

Speaking about her preparations, Nivetha said that her household was very noisy. “It is a transgender home, it would be very lively. So studying in the evening was hard. I would wake up at 4 a.m. to get some reading done. My guardian would also give me company,” she said.

In the State Budget 2024 the government had announced that it would cover all educational expenses, including tuition and hostel fees of transgender people who want to pursue higher education. Nivetha hopes to make use of it and pursue higher studies. “I want to be a doctor and with the support from the government I can pursue my dreams,” she said.