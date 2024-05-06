GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

T.N. Class 12 State board results | Health Department launches counselling services for over 51,000 students

The list of class 12 students who did not pass the board exams has been provided to the Health Department to ensure they are counselled; 30 help desks with 100 counsellors have been set up

May 06, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspecting the counselling services launched for T.N. class 12 students on Monday, May 6, 2024

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspecting the counselling services launched for T.N. class 12 students on Monday, May 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With the T.N. Class 12 State Board exam results announced on Monday, May 6, 2024, the Health Department has launched counselling services through its health helpline ‘104’ and TeleMANAS (“Natpudan Ungalodu Mananala Sevai”) at ‘14416’.

The helplines were launched by the State government to counsel students enrolled for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and students have not passed the Class 12 board examinations.

In the academic year 2022-23, psychological counselling was provided to 46,932 students who did not qualify in the Class 12 board examinations. During counselling, 146 students (82 boys and 64 girls) were identified as ‘high risk’, and were referred to, and followed up by, the district psychiatrists and psychologists of District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) for continuous monitoring to ensure their well-being, according to a press release.

In the current year 2023-24, 7,60,606 students appeared for the exams. As per the Department of School Education, 51,919 students were not successful. The line list of these 51,919 students (32,164 boys and 19,755 girls) was given to the Health Department to facilitate counselling services.

The counselling services are being provided with the support of 30 help desks with 100 counsellors from the Health Department through the 104 helpline and TeleMANAS 14416 call centre in three shifts, with 30 counsellors in each shift, the release said.

Through this, high risk students will be identified and referred to the district teams for further counselling and follow-ups.

Students in distress can contact the 104 Health helpline and 14416 TeleMANAS facility.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / suicide / health / students / test/examination / education / school

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.