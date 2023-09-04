HamberMenu
Tiruppur killings | Palaniswami, Dhinakaran deplore law and order situation, demand action from T.N. CM

September 04, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palansiwami on Monday deplored the killing of an individual, Mohanaraj, along with three others in Palladam in Tiruppur district, for having pulled up alcoholics on their land.

He said though the law and order situation had been “deteriorating,” and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who was in a position to correct this situation, was, however, paying “full attention” to cornering “empty publicity.”

Mr. Palaniswami wanted the State government to bring to book the culprits immediately, and ensure that those responsible for the killing of the four persons were given severe punishments.

The AIADMK’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, too condemned the State government for remaining a “mute spectator” and not making any effort against unlawful activities.

Meanwhile, the AMMK’s general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, who pointed out that one of the deceased was the mother of a local functionary of his party, urged the Chief Minister to give adequate attention to issues concerning law and order.

