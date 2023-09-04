Tiruppur killings | One man arrested; CM instructs police to nab the others, announces solatium for kin

September 04, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said the police had secured a man, involved in the murder of four members of a family in Palladam in Tiruppur district and he has instructed the authorities to arrest the others soon.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin condoled the death of the four persons and announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh for the kin of each of the deceased.

The CM said “three persons had consumed alcohol and had hacked” Pushpavathi (69), Rathinambal (48), Senthilkumar (48) and Mohanraj (45) and all of them “died on the spot” at Sooraithottam near Kallarkinar in Madhappur village, Palladam Taluk in Tiruppur district on the night of Sunday, September 3, 2023.