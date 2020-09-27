Three more contract workers held for fraud in PM-KISAN scheme

The Crime Branch-CID on late Saturday arrested three more contract employees attached to the Department of Agriculture for alleged irregularities in implementation of the PM-KISAN Nidhi scheme in Cuddalore district.

The arrested identified as P. Elangovan, Block Technical Manager, A. Arulraj and K. Kannan, Assistant Technical Managers, were produced before a local court and remanded to custody.

Police sources said the trio had allegedly included over 6,000 fake beneficiaries and ineligible farmers under the scheme.

Around ₹6.50 crore credited into the bank accounts of ineligible beneficiaries has been recovered so far. Around 80,752 beneficiaries were added under the scheme after April. Of them over 40,000 were found to be ineligible.