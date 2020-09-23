Tamil Nadu

Four more held for fraud in PM Kisan scheme

The Crime Branch-CID police on Tuesday night arrested four more contract employees attached to the Department of Agriculture for alleged irregularities in implementation of the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme in the district.

The arrested identified as Kalaichelvan, Manikandan, Silambarasan and Marimuthu posted in Thirunavalur block were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

The CB-CID police have already arrested 29 persons including two Assistant Agricultural Officers from Villupuram district for their alleged involvement in the scam.

