PM-Kisan scheme fraud: two held in Salem

The Crime-Branch CID police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the PM-Kisan Nidhi scheme scam here. The district administration and agricultural officials have initiated recovery process from bogus accounts.

Collector S.A. Raman said over 10,700 bogus accounts had been identified and the recovery process was under way. Till last week, ₹1.20 crore had been recovered and the process was continuing.

According to officials, most of the bogus beneficiaries were included in the list after April this year. Issues in the PM-Kisan registration portal itself could have given way to this scam.

Representatives of Bharatiya Janata Party petitioned the Collector on Monday and requested authorities to conduct an inquiry into the scam and take action against the officials involved.