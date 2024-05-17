GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Teen boy washed away in flashfloods at Old Courtallam waterfalls in Tenkasi

Sudden rains triggered a flashflood at the Old Courtrallam waterfall, leading to the 17-year-old boy drowning

Updated - May 17, 2024 05:49 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 05:36 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau
Rain triggered a flashflood at the Old Courtallam waterfalls in Courtallam in Tenkasi on Friday, May 17, 2024

Rain triggered a flashflood at the Old Courtallam waterfalls in Courtallam in Tenkasi on Friday, May 17, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 17-year-old boy was washed away in flashfloods at the Old Courtallam waterfalls on Friday, May 17, 2024, when he went in for a dip with his relatives.

The recent rains, induced by the weather system over the Gulf of Mannar and Kanniyakumari, have brought water into the Main Falls, the Five Falls and the Old Courtallam Falls at Courtallam for the past couple of days, drawing a large number of visitors.

Around 2.30 p.m., when a group of tourists were taking a dip in the Old Courtallam waterfalls, sudden rains in the Western Ghats triggered flashfloods. Caught unawares, many tourists screamed for help. Some of the police personnel deployed near the waterfalls and shopkeepers rushed to the rescue of the tourists. Even before everyone could get to safety, the water submerged the elevated steps leading from the waterfalls to the car park.

Only when the tourists managed to come out did they realise that Ashwin, a class 11 student of NGO Colony in Palayamkottai, had been washed away. He had come to Courtallam with his relatives.

Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore and Superintendent of Police T.P. Suresh Kumar reached the spot immediately, along with Fire and Rescue Services personnel, to launch a search operation.

Ashwin’s body, trapped between rocks about 500 meters from the waterfall, was retrieved at 5.10 pm.

Related Topics

death / police / Madurai / rains / flood

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.