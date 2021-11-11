Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s northern, delta districts brace for intense rain

Residents at a waterlogged K.M. Garden area of Purasaiwakkam in Chennai on November 10, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Chennai and other northern and delta districts are bracing for heavy rainfall, owing to the well-marked low-pressure area, expected to turn into a depression and cross the region on November 11. While earlier forecasts predicted rain to intensify in Chennai from November 10, the city received only moderate rainfall throughout the day. However, rainfall appeared to intensify from November 10 evening, with Nungambakkam recording 3 c.m. in five hours from 5 p.m.

The graph shows the cumulative rainfall and amount recorded every 15 minutes in Nungambakkam between 8.30 a.m. and 10.15 p.m. on November 10. Nungambakkam recorded 5.1 c.m. during this interval.

