Public should avoid unnecessary travel in rain: Police chief

‘13 Greater Chennai Police Disaster Rescue teams constituted to help public’

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Wednesday appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary movement during heavy rain and to contact police and other authorities including Chennai Corporation for any emergency.

On Wednesday, Mr. Jiwal visited the police quarters in Kilpauk which was completely inundated. He interacted with the families of the police personnel and assured them of a permanent solution to the waterlogging problems in their residential area.

Asked about the relief and rescue arrangements in view of heavy rain expected over next two days, Mr. Jiwal said 13 Greater Chennai Police Disaster Rescue teams have been constituted to help the public from any rain-related mishap, meet any emergency and extend assistance to the marooned people.

The teams consist of a sub-inspector, armed police constables who are also trained swimmers. Each police district has been given a team with all equipment and boats and they have been undertaking relief work, he said.

“Our advice to the public is not to step out of their homes unnecessarily in the rain. In case of any emergency, such as uprooting of trees, disruption of power supply and removal of water stagnation, the public can call authorities on the emergency numbers. We have also made arrangements to ensure supply of essential commodities,” said Mr. Jiwal.

He said the authorities have worked out an evacuation plan for people living on the banks of rivers in case of emergencies. The evacuation will be done if Chennai Corporation and other authorities seek help. He also advised the non-governmental organisations to tie-up with the Corporation or the police for distribution of food or any relief materials to the marooned people.