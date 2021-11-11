Southern Railway readies men and material to face any eventuality

Railway authorities are in touch with IMD to keep track of weather updates

The authorities of the Chennai division of the Southern Railway are taking all precautionary measures to avoid accidents and maintain smooth train operations during the rain.

An official release said the Chennai Divisional Railway Manager, having reviewed the monsoon preparedness in all four suburban sections, directed all railway officials in the division to conduct monsoon patrolling of vulnerable locations and alert the frontline staff and patrolling teams to be on standby to ensure the tracks are not flooded. Security personnel would be posted at vulnerable bridges to avoid any untoward incident.

The Chennai division, having conducted safety audits of various railway infrastructure facilities, has kept ready men and material besides monitoring the welding of rail joints to prevent waterlogging on the tracks. The staff have been ordered to keep ready accident relief trains with medical kits to help commuters. The railway authorities are in touch with the officials of the IMD and the State Government to keep track of weather updates and disseminate any changes in train operations through the public announcement systems installed in all important railway stations. Authorities would also be constantly providing details of any train cancellations/short-terminations and diversions.