Tamil Nadu announces ₹ 1,000 Pongal cash gift

The amount will be distributed in cash ahead of Pongal through ration shops

January 05, 2024 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on January 5 announced ₹ 1,000 as a Pongal gift for families except State government and Union government employees, Income Tax assessees, and sugar and no commodities ration card holders.

The amount will be distributed in cash ahead of Pongal through ration shops along with the already announced gift hamper of one kilogram of raw rice, one kilogram of sugar, one sugarcane, and a dhoti and a saree.

A release from the State government said, in view of Pongal, the monthly rights grant of ₹ 1,000 to women heads of families under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam will be disbursed in advance to the bank accounts of 1.15 crore beneficiaries, including the newly added ones.

