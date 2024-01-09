Around 38 lakh more rice-drawing ration cards to get ₹1,000 for Pongal

January 09, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Around 38 lakh rice-drawing ration cards are estimated to benefit from the State government’s decision to extend the cash component of ₹1,000 to all such ration cards, free of stipulations, under the Pongal gift hamper.

As a result of the latest move, an expense of approximately ₹380 crore more would have to be incurred by the government.

Originally, the authorities had decided to exclude those beneficiaries of the public distribution system (PDS) who were income tax payers and employees of the Centre, State government and public sector enterprises. This stipulation was introduced at the time of disbursal of relief amount of ₹6,000 each to residents of Chennai and neighbouring districts affected by Cyclone Michaung last month. An official in the government confirmed the removal of the stipulation for Pongal.

As part of the earlier decision of the authorities, the material component of the gift hamper too - rice and sugar of 1 kg each and one full piece of sugarcane - was not to be given to the ration cardholders who were to have been excluded from the coverage of cash component.

At present, there are around 2.19 crore rice-drawing ration cards. “Of this, 17% to 18% is under the exclusion category,” said another official, dealing with the food sector.

In respect of those hit by the cyclone, the number of persons who, as on January 4, received the relief amount of ₹6,000 each was 23.18 lakh, of whom Chennai accounted for 13.72 lakh; Tiruvallur - 6.08 lakh; Chengalpattu - 3.12 lakh and Kancheepuram - 1.31 lakh. As the government said that those who were not covered under the cash relief arrangement could apply in a prescribed format around 7 lakh persons had applied for the relief.