GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palaniswami demands Pongal payment of ₹1,000 to all

January 05, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday criticised the DMK government for not providing cash support to people as part of the Pongal gift hamper.

Demanding the payment of ₹1,000 each to all ration cardholders, Mr Palaniswami said those ration cardholders, hit by Cyclone Michaung and living in Chennai and neighbouring districts, should be given    ₹5,000 each as part of the hamper, as well as those in the flood-hit districts of Tiruneveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari.  Similarly, those affected by the oil spill in the Manali-Ennore region should get  ₹5,000 each. Sugarcane should be procured directly from farmers, as was done during the previous AIADMK regime. 

Separately, the party’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, said the absence of cash support component in the gift hamper had disappointed the people. She wanted the government to buy full-length canes directly from farmers at the rate of ₹ 40 per piece, and not ₹ 33 per piece that included the cost of transportation and cutting. 

The AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, citing the recent floods in the four southern districts, called for the postponement of a written test  to be conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission onr Saturday and Sunday for combined engineering services.

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam / Tamil Nadu / Pongal

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.