Stalin pays tribute to Quaid-E-Millat

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday paid tribute to Indian Union Muslim League leader Muhammad Ismail, popularly known as Quaid-E-Millat, on the latter’s 125th birth anniversary.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Stalin said the name Quaid-E-Millat means “guiding leader”. Quaid-E-Millat was a guiding force for politics, communal harmony and State autonomy among other aspects, and served the people by being a member of the Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha and Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, he said.

Mr. Stalin also recalled that Quaid-E-Millat had a close friendship with Periyar, C. N. Annadurai and Karunanidhi and helped Anna form the DMK government in 1967.

He also recalled Mr. Ismail’s love for the community, Tamil language and said everyone should work towards the welfare of minorities, following his footsteps.