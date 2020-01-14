Tamil Nadu

SSI Wilson’s assailants taken into custody in Udupi

A file photograph of Wilson, Special Sub-Inspector of Police

A file photograph of Wilson, Special Sub-Inspector of Police   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

The special sub inspector had been gunned down during a vehicle check in Kanyakumari district last week

Two suspected assailants in the gunning down of Special Sub Inspector of Police Wilson (57) in Kanyakumari district last week were taken into custody by the Karnataka police in Udupi on Tuesday.

Sources in intelligence agencies confirmed to The Hindu that a special team acting on specific inputs shared by the Intelligence Bureau and Tamil Nadu police secured Abdul Shameem (32) and Thoufiq (28) along with a few others.

The duo, alleged to be part of a terror module, was accused of shooting Wilson at the Padanthaalumoodu checkpost in Kanyakumari district last Wednesday. The Tamil Nadu police had announced a reward of ₹7 lakh to any person giving information leading to the arrest of Shameem and Thoufiq.

While the motive of the murder remains a mystery, sources said that the extremists, owing allegiance to Islamic fundamentalist ideology and outfits, were enraged over the police tracking down their module and wanted to take revenge.

“Wilson was only a random target...they had planned to shoot at any police official in uniform. The investigation so far has revealed no motive whatsoever,” a senior police officer said.

The suspects will be brought to appear before the Investigation Officer in the case. Details of other suspects detained by the Karnataka police were not shared immediately.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
police
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 3:10:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ssi-wilsons-assailants-taken-into-custody-in-udupi/article30566137.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY