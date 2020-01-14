SSI Wilson’s assailants taken into custody in Udupi

Two suspected assailants in the gunning down of Special Sub Inspector of Police Wilson (57) in Kanyakumari district last week were taken into custody by the Karnataka police in Udupi on Tuesday.

Sources in intelligence agencies confirmed to The Hindu that a special team acting on specific inputs shared by the Intelligence Bureau and Tamil Nadu police secured Abdul Shameem (32) and Thoufiq (28) along with a few others.

The duo, alleged to be part of a terror module, was accused of shooting Wilson at the Padanthaalumoodu checkpost in Kanyakumari district last Wednesday. The Tamil Nadu police had announced a reward of ₹7 lakh to any person giving information leading to the arrest of Shameem and Thoufiq.

While the motive of the murder remains a mystery, sources said that the extremists, owing allegiance to Islamic fundamentalist ideology and outfits, were enraged over the police tracking down their module and wanted to take revenge.

“Wilson was only a random target...they had planned to shoot at any police official in uniform. The investigation so far has revealed no motive whatsoever,” a senior police officer said.

The suspects will be brought to appear before the Investigation Officer in the case. Details of other suspects detained by the Karnataka police were not shared immediately.