Reward for info on Wilson’s killers

People who share specific information regarding the whereabouts of suspected killers of special sub-inspector Wilson would be rewarded ₹7 lakh, said Kanniyakumari Superintendent of Police Sreenath on Sunday.

The SP said that public can share information on 04652-220167 or on WhatsApp number 7010363173 and said that details of those giving the tip-off would be kept confidential.

Special teams were on the lookout for the suspects and had fanned out to various destinations, including Kerala and Karnataka. The Q Branch teams were working on certain clues. Based on certain specific inputs, 11 suspects from the district here have been detained for questioning, he said. examination, Mr. Sreenath said and added that they were known to Abdul Shameem, 32, of Thiruvithancode and Toufeeq, 28, of Illankadai, Nagercoil, who are the prime suspects behind the SSI's murder.

On the night of January 8, the SSI, who was on duty at the check-post near Kaliakaavilai, was shot dead and attacked with sharp weapons around his neck and forehead.

The images captured on the CCTV from nearby locations helped the police identify the assailants as Shameem and Toufeeq.

