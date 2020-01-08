Special Sub-Inspector shot dead at check-post

KANNIYAKUMARI

Unidentified persons shot dead a Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Wilson, 56, posted at Padanthalumoodu check-post near Kerala border, when he was checking a car coming towards Nagercoil from Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday night.

Sources in the police said Wilson was checking the sports utility vehicle, bearing registration number TN 57 AW 1559, which entered Kanniyakumari district around 10 p.m. Suddenly, the unidentified occupants of the car opened three rounds of fire at the police officer, inflicting bullet injuries on his forehead, abdomen and a leg. Even before other policemen in the check-post could react, the car fled the spot.

A profusely bleeding Wilson was rushed to Kuzhithurai Government Hospital, where doctors declared him “brought dead”. The body was sent to the Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

An intense hunt has been launched in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts to nab the assailants. All check-posts in these districts and also in neighbouring Kerala have been put on high alert following the killing of a police officer.