GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Six women among nine killed in blast at fireworks unit in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi

President Murmu, Chief Minister Stalin express condolences

Updated - May 09, 2024 09:38 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau
Firefighters douse fire after a blast at a fireworks unit in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu on May 9, 2024.

Firefighters douse fire after a blast at a fireworks unit in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu on May 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

 Nine workers, including six women, were killed in an explosion at Sudarshan fireworks unit in Sivakasi on Thursday afternoon. Police said 13 persons sustained injuries, including burns, in the accident.

The workers were involved in different processes of manufacturing of fireworks at the unit in Sengamalapatti under Sivakasi East police station when the blast rocked the fireworks unit licensed by Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.

The deceased were identified as Vijayakumar (28), C. Ramesh (32), G. Kaleeswaran (47), M. Muthu, M. Avudaiyammal, V. Lakshmi (47), S. Vasanthi (48), S. Veeralakshmi (48), K. Petchiammal alias Jeyalakshmi (25).

Seven working sheds were razed down to the ground and another six were partially damaged in the impact of the explosion at 2.15 p.m.

Five sustain burns in yet another fire accident in Sivakasi

Three fire tenders from Sivakasi and Virudhunagar fought for more than half an hour to put out the fire.

“We suspect that deployment of untrained workers in sensitive process of chemicals could have led to the accident,” said Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, K. Feroze Khan Abdullah.

“With the complaint of one worker missing, search for the person amidst the debris is underway,” the SP said.

The sudden change in climatic conditions is also said to be the cause of the accident.

A police source said that more than 100 workers were working at the time of accident.

While one S. Saravanan of Sivakasi is the license holder for the fireworks unit, one Muthukrishnan is suspected to have taken the unit on lease for manufacturing the fireworks goods, according to police source.

Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, has condoled the death of workers in the fireworks accident. In a statement, he said that he has directed the district Collector to take up expeditious rescue operation and to provide life-saving treatment to all the injured.

He promised to provide the Government relief assistance to all the affected persons after getting permission from the Election Commission.

PTI adds:

Saddened by loss of lives: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said she was saddened to know about the loss of lives in the explosion and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“Saddened to learn about the loss of many lives due to an explosion at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured,” the President said in a post on X.

Related Topics

explosion / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.