Five sustain burns in yet another fire accident in Sivakasi

May 06, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Sivakasi

In yet another fire accident, five persons, including a woman, were injured when sparks from welding machine triggered fire on illegally- stocked fireworks goods in a chemical grinding unit near Sivakasi on Monday evening.

The injured were identified as the grinding unit owner, Chinna Karuppu (44), Veeralakshmi (28) and the workers involved in welding works, Mahendran (26), Sathishkumar (27) and Anburaj (27).

All the injured were rushed to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi.

The police said that following rain in Sivakasi on Sunday evening, the shed of the chemical grinding unit at Sengamalapatti suffered some damages.

Chinna Karuppu had engaged the welding workers to repair the shed.

When they were working at 4.45 p.m., sparks emitted by the welding machine fell on fireworks goods stocked on the shed and triggered a fire. All the five were engulfed by a huge ball of fire and sustained injuries.

While Veeralakshmi has sustained 60% injuries, Anburaj suffered 40% burns.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Sivakasi, led by Station Officer, R. Venkatesan, took up the fire-fighting task.

Sivakasi East Police are investigating.