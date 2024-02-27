SIMS Hospital launches AI-integrated pharmacies at Metro stations

February 27, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has associated with SIMS Hospital and launched pharmacy outlets in 40 Metro Rail stations across the city.

The initiative was launched at Vadapalani Metro in the presence of Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman, SRM Group, and Raju Sivasamy, vice-president, SIMS Hospital. T. Archunan, Director (projects), CMRL, and Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director (systems and operation), were also present.

The pharmacies are artificial intelligence (AI)-integrated for home delivery and will offer personalised customer experiences, enhanced customer service, and automated prescription processing, besides optimising inventory management. Free tests will be conducted at the pharmacies. The hospital has also introduced a priority appointment booking system. Metro Rail users will have the benefit of teleconsultation at the stations.

Mr. Ravi said commuters would have easier and more streamlined access to their medications. “We are proud to be at the forefront of this innovative project, making healthcare accessible and convenient for every commuter,” he said. Metro passengers are also eligible for a 20% discount at the hospital on Sundays and public holidays.