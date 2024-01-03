GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sarathkumar pays respects to late Vijayakant

Sarathkumar recalled how Vijayakant helped him when he needed it the most.

January 03, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Sarathkumar pays respects to late actor Vijayakant on Wednesday.

Actor Sarathkumar pays respects to late actor Vijayakant on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor and politician Sarathkumar on Wednesday paid his respects to DMDK founder Vijayakant who passed away recently in Chennai.

Speaking to reporters after paying homage at DMDK headquarters, Mr. Sarathkumar recalled how Vijayakant helped him when he needed it the most by offering him a role of the antagonist in Pulan Visaranai, which was one of Mr. Vijayakant’s big hits in his career. 

“I cannot forget my first meeting with him. He cast me in Pulan Visaranai and then continuously in five movies in his own production without worrying about whether I would start competing with him. Even after I became an established hero, he produced my film under Rowther Films banner. He was one of the best people I have met in my life,” he said. 

Mr. Sarathkumar said he couldn’t meet Vijayakant in recent years as he was unwell but he had hoped that he would recover and continue his political journey. 

“When I remember the times I had shared with him in Nadigar Sangam, as an actor...I feel pained that he is no more,” he said. 

