Tamil Nadu local body elections: Voting begins in second phase

Karur

In Karur district, large queues were seen in several polling stations in Kulithalai, Krishnayapuram, Thogamalai and Kadavur blocks. As many as 2,78, 168 will vote in the second phase. A total of 3799 personnel are involved in the polling process.

Ariyalur

Polling started in Ariyalur at 7 a.m. A total of 495 booths have been set up in Jayankondam, T. Palur and Andimadam Panchayat Union, where polling is being held.

Thoothukudi

Five panchayat unions went to polls in the second phase in Thoothukudi district. Of 994 polling booths, 170 have been identified as sensitive in the five unions.

Of these, 80 booths will be monitored by micro observers while the rest will be supervised through web cameras. “Revenue and police officials have been posted in these booths to avoid any untoward incident. In the first phase, 2200 police were deployed and in the second phase 2300 police will be deployed for election duty. Steps have been taken to shift ballot boxes after the polling to strong rooms in counting centres. Ballot boxes from the first phase have been kept in strong rooms under CCTV surveillance,” Collector Sandeep Nanduri said on Sunday.

Theni, Dindigul

In Theni district, Cumbum, Periyakulam, Theni, Bodinayakkanur, Chinnamanur and Uthamapalayam panchayat unions are facing elections and in Dindigul district, Palani, Oddanchatram, Thoppampatti, Vesadandur, Gujiliamparai, Vadamadurai and Kodaikanal unions went for polls on Monday.

Repolling in a single booth in Kottampatti

Collector T. G. Vinay announced that repolling will take place for a single booth in Kottampatti union’s Sennagarampatti village polling station along with the second phase on Monday.

During the first phase on Friday, polling personnel provided ballot paper to voters of ward 8 and 9 at Sennagarampatti even though the village panchayat ward member had won the election unopposed.

Tiruppur

The second phase of the local body elections are being held for six panchayat unions in Tiruppur district. 158 out of the 920 polling stations were found to be sensitive.

According to a press release, District Collector and District Election Officer K. Vijayakarthikeyan along with District Election Observer R. Gajalakshmi chaired a meeting at the Collectorate on Saturday with the micro-observers appointed to monitor the sensitive polling stations. The micro-observers will be monitoring 58 of the sensitive polling booths. Among the rest, 47 polling stations will be videographed and 53 will be monitored using online streaming.

Tiruchi

Eight panchayat unions - Lalgudi, Pullambadi, Musiri, Mannachanallur, Thathaiyangarpettai, Thottiam, Thuraiyur and Uppiliyapuram - went to polls on Monday.

There were 7,02,253 eligible voters in the eight panchayat union wards in the district. Polling would be videographed in all vulnerable polling stations. As many as 102 videographers had been hired for it. Similarly, micro observers would watch the proceedings in those booths.

Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar

Six panchayat unions — Aruppukottai, Virudhunagar, Kariyapatti, Tiruchuli, Narikudi and Sattur — went to polls on Monday in which 4,88,863 voters were scheduled to cast their votes for the election for 10 posts of district panchayat ward member, 97 panchayat union ward members, 242 panchayat presidents and 1,155 panchayat ward members.

Salem, Namakkal

According to officials, in Salem, 1,173 polling stations have been set up and 6,68,779 voters are there in these panchayat unions. About 9,500 officials have been deployed for election duty.

In Namakkal, the elections will be held in seven unions and 47 candidates will contest for eight district panchayat ward member positions, 440 candidates for 86 panchayat union ward member seats, 604 candidates for 150 village panchayat president posts and 2,488 candidates for 918 village panchayat ward member posts.

Cuddalore

According to an official, a total of 1,292 polling stations had been set up in the Panchayat unions of Kattumannarkovil, Virudhachalam, Kumarachi, Keerapalayam, Annagramam, Nallur and Srimushnam. Of them as many as 250 polling booths had been identified as vulnerable and critical.

Over 3,100 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the peaceful conduct of the polls.