Repolling in a single booth in Kottampatti

MADURAI

Collector T. G. Vinay announced that repolling will take place for a single booth in Kottampatti union’s Sennagarampatti village polling station along with the second phase on Monday.

During the first phase on Friday, polling personnel provided ballot paper to voters of ward 8 and 9 at Sennagarampatti even though the village panchayat ward member had won the election unopposed.

“The ward received an addition of 91 votes from voters of ward 9. After becoming aware of the confusion, the polling officials halted the elections for a couple of hours. They resumed and only allowed voters to vote for the post of village panchayat president and panchayat union ward member,” a senior official said.

The Collector told The Hindu that disciplinary action would be taken against the polling personnel who were responsible for the lapse.

Polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for residents who are to vote at Sennagarampatti.