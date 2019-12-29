158 polling stations in Tiruppur district identified as sensitive

With the second phase of the local body elections to be held for six panchayat unions in Tiruppur district on Monday, 158 out of the 920 polling stations were found to be sensitive.

According to a press release, District Collector and District Election Officer K. Vijayakarthikeyan along with District Election Observer R. Gajalakshmi chaired a meeting at the Collectorate on Saturday with the micro-observers appointed to monitor the sensitive polling stations. The micro-observers will be monitoring 58 of the sensitive polling booths. Among the rest, 47 polling stations will be videographed and 53 will be monitored using online streaming.

Campaign ends

The election campaign concluded for the six PUs – Avinashi, Gudimangalam, Kundadam, Madathukulam, Pongalur and Udumalpet – on Saturday.

A total of 5,36,525 voters in these PUs are slated to cast their votes on Monday. Udumalpet Panchayat Union topped the list with 1,55,498 voters, while Madathukulam had 48,257 voters, according to elections officials.

In the second phase, 3,034 candidates are contesting for ward members of village panchayats and 509 candidates for president of village panchayats. There will be 365 candidates for ward members of panchayat unions and 45 candidates for ward members of district panchayat, officials said.