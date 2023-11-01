HamberMenu
RSS route march | Madras High Court summons T.N. Home Secretary, DGP over contempt petitions

The Court ordered the issuance of statutory notices, requiring the presence of the officials before the court after four weeks; the contempt petitions were filed as the RSS was not granted permission for its route marches despite a court order

November 01, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.
RSS members at a route march in Tiruchi earlier this year. File photograph used for representational purposes only. File

RSS members at a route march in Tiruchi earlier this year. File photograph used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Gnanavel Murugan

The Madras High Court has summoned Tamil Nadu Home Secretary P. Amudha, Director-General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal and a few other police officials, on five contempt of court petitions filed against them for having failed to grant permission to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route marches at various places across the State.

Justice G. Jayachandran ordered issuance of statutory notices, which require the presence of the officials before the court after four weeks, to all the officials who have been named in the contempt of court petitions. The orders were passed after hearing senior counsel G. Rajagopal representing the RSS office-bearers.

Mr. Rajagopal brought it to the notice of the judge that the court had passed a common order on October 16, 2023, directing the police to grant permission for the route marches in 35 places on October 22 and 29, 2023. However, in blatant disobedience of the judicial order, no such permission was granted, he complained.

On the other hand, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) R. Muniyapparaj told the court that appeals had been filed against the High Court order and they were expected to be listed for hearing before the Supreme Court on November 3. He requested the judge to grant him a short accommodation to obtain further instructions from the officials.

However, the judge refused to accept the request and wrote: “This court on considering the facts of the case is prima facie convinced that the respondents are either incapable of administering the State or had ignored the order of this court with scant respect to the judiciary. Hence, statutory notice is issued to the respondents.”

Though the APP urged the judge to reconsider the order dictated by him in open court and grant him at least an hour’s time to obtain instructions, the judge said: “Not necessary. I have passed my order. Let me proceed. You convince this court after four weeks. Don’t force this court to say something. It is better both of us keep quiet for now.”

