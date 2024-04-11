April 11, 2024 03:01 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

Ninety-seven-year-old veteran film producer and politician R.M Veerappan, fondly known as RMV, passed away due to age-related ailments at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on April 9. RMV, who spearheaded the formation of late actor M.G. Ramachandran’s (MGR) party – the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), is survived by three daughters and three sons.

In an illustrious public career spanning over fifty years, RMV was pivotal in shaping MGR’s acting career as well his rise in Dravidian politics. After MGR’s demise in 1987, he was the driving force behind the 23-day chief-ministerial stint of MGR’s widow Janaki, before reconciling with AIADMK’s then-general secretary J Jayalalithaa to keep the party unified. He also served in her cabinet from 1991-95 before splitting away from AIADMK to form the MGR Kazhagam – which supported the DMK in the 2004 elections.

As a successful producer RMV is credited for some landmark films in the careers of Tamil cinema legends Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan and their mentor K. Balachander.

Here’s a timeline of his life, where films and politics were entwined:

1926 -1953: Birth and jump between theatre and politics

Born in Vallathirakottai in Pudukkottai district on September 9, 1926, RMV was last of the six children of Ramasamy and Deivanai. Against his family’s plan to send him to Malaysia for small odd-jobs, RMV chose to join the Bala Shanmugananda Sabha — a drama troupe run by the TKS brothers — in Karaikudi.

Inspired the Dravidian wave across Tamil Nadu, he jumped into politics, quitting his drama troupe to join ‘Dravida Nadu’ – a journal named after movement to establish a separate sovereign state for Dravidians. Assisting the movement’s leader Periyar E.V. Ramasamy in his tour in Ramanathapuram, RMV along with Dravidian leader Rama Subbaiah joined Tamil weekly Kudiyarasu in Erode.

While being involved in Periyar’s self-respect movement, RMV dabbled in theatre again this time joining actor K.R. Ramasamy’s (KRR) drama troupe — Krishna Nadaga Sabha. Via KRR, several actors such as MGR, Sivaji Ganesan and RMV met C.N. Annadorai — founder of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

It was on Anna’s advice that RMV met MGR and thus began his illustrious film and political career.

1953-1966: Managing MGR & film production

After his initial meeting with MGR in October 1953, RMV was roped in to manage MGR’s drama troupe ‘MGR Nadaka Mandram’ and later became the managing director of the star’s production company ‘Emgeeyar Pictures’. The production house’s first picture, Nadodi Mannan (1958), was a smash hit and was pivotal moment, mixing politics and film. The film, which featured the iconic song ‘Kaadu Velainthenna’, spoke of good governance, spreading DMK’s ideology to the masses.

Soon after, RMV launched his own production house ‘Sathya Movies’ in 1963, debuting with the MGR-starrer Deiva Thaai. He also produced and wrote several movies starring MGR such as Naan Aanaiyittal (1966), Kaavalkaran (1967), Kannan En Kadhalan (1968), Rickshawkaran (1971) and Idhayakkani (1975) – all blockbuster hits, raising MGR to cult status.

1967-1987: Foundation for AIADMK & MGR’s political lieutenant

In 1967, RMV founded the Anaithulaga MGR Rasigar Mandram, bringing together all fans of the star; this would form the base for MGR’s own party AIADMK. As MGR’s strategist, during the 1967 Assembly elections, RMV urged MGR to use a photo showing him with a bandage on his neck following an assassination attempt by fellow actor M.R. Radha, during his poll campaign. It was a landslide victory for MGR from St. Thomas Mount constituency, with him amassing 66.67% of the votes. He remained the lone MLA of the constituency till 1976, when it was merged with Alandur.

In 1972, when MGR was ousted from DMK due to his differences with long-time peer M.K. Karunanidhi, RMV followed him and helped with setting up the AIADMK. In MGR’s three terms as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, RMV was his Minister for Information and Publicity (1977-78, 1980-84), Minister for Hindu Religious Endowments (1978-80, 1980-84) and Minister for Local Administration (1985-87). While he was elected to the Legislative Council in 1977 and 1983, he also represented AIADMK as an MLA in 1986 and 1991.

As AIADMK’s strategist, when MGR suffered from kidney failure in 1984 and was seeking treatment in the US, RMV released photos of a recuperating MGR flashing the two-finger ‘victory’ sign, gaining the people’s sympathy. Tying up with the Congress, RMV steered AIADMK’s landslide victory in the Assembly polls that year. It was also the only election DMK chief M.K. Karunanidhi didn’t contest.During this time, MGR began promoting his eventual successor J Jayalalithaa, fielding her as AIADMK’s Rajya Sabha MP and Propaganda Secretary – a move disliked by RMV. In the 1984 Assembly polls, he refused her a party ticket, asking her to fulfill her duty as Propaganda Secretary instead.

1987-1995: Fallout with Jayalalithaa

After the demise of MGR on December 24, 1987, AIADMK split into two factions — one supporting his widow Janaki Ramachandran and other supporting the party’s Propaganda Secretary J Jayalalithaa. Backing Janaki, RMV along with ministers C. Ponnaiyan, P.U. Shanmugam and S. Muthuswami urged her to contest elections, while then-acting Chief Minister Nedunchezhian was firm on contesting polls, and Jayalalithaa said she was ‘not aspiring for any post.’

However, soon enough, Jayalalithaa assumed general secretaryship of the party, leading to the Janaki camp electing Janaki as the leader of the AIADMK Legislature Party, while the Jayalalithaa camp chose Nedunchezhian for the same. As the Governor allowed Janaki to form the new state government, RMV amassed the support of 98 MLAs for the vote of confidence. However, on the day of voting, unprecedented violence ensued in the House with Congress revoking support to the Janaki government, leading to President’s rule being imposed in Tamil Nadu.

After the dismissal of her government, Janaki was elected as party president and she promptly expelled Jayalalithaa, Nedunchezhian, Thirunavukkarasu, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, R. Soundararajan, Aranganayagam and Hande from the party. In 1989, DMK won the Assembly elections, while Jayalalithaa’s faction won 27 seats and the Janaki faction won just one seat. With RMV’s efforts, the two factions reconciled, with both Jayalalithaa and RMV being elected as the joint general secretary. Both held the post till 1993, after which it was abolished.

In a sort of repeat of 1984, when Jayalalithaa led the AIADMK to victory in the state polls in 1991, RMV was denied a ticket and was made the party’s Propaganda Secretary. As he accepted the decision without complaint, he was inducted into her cabinet as Minister of Education and Youth Welfare and was elected in the by-elections to Kangeyam — a seat won by Jayalalithaa.

However, in 1995, RMV was expelled from the party after he shared a dais with actor Rajnikanth where the actor criticised her government ‘for the deterioration of law and order in the State.’ The event was conducted to celebrate the success of Rajinikanth’s ‘Baashha‘, which was produced by RMV. It is said that RMV remained silent throughout Rajni’s diatribe.

Even while he was a minister and active politician, RMV continued to produce movies, which included hits like Moondru Mugam (1982), Kakki Sattai (1985), Kadhal Parisu (1987), Panakkaran (1990), Baashha (1995) which catapulted the careers of MGR’s successors – Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Sathyaraj, Pattukottai Kalyanasundaram and ace director K Balachander.

1995 onwards: Launch of MGR Kazhagam & spiritual involvement

Seeking to revive his political career again, RMV launched the MGR Kazhagam in 1995 and sought Rajnikanth’s support. The star, who has always been reticent to plunge into politics completely, refused to support RMV, opting to back the DMK and the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) against the AIADMK, which had allied with Congress for the 1996 Lok Sabha elections.

Fighting from Alandur, MGR’s old constituency, RMV lost the 2001 Tamil Nadu state polls to AIADMK’s B. Valarmathi in a close election as he amassed 41.25% votes compared to his opponent’s 47.6% votes. In 2004, his party chose to back the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) due to his close relationship with DMK chief M.K Karunanidhi. Since then, his political life remained muted.

In 2019, three years after the demise of Jayalalithaa, which led to another split in AIADMK, RMV condemned his former colleagues. Accusing the AIADMK of acting as a ‘partnership firm’ making business with MGR’s legacy, he called the AIADMK ministers as ‘crorepatis,’ saying they only wanted to stay in power to earn money via their posts. He also raised doubts about Rajnikanth’s ability to manage a stable political party.

Apart from his film and political career, RMV also promoted the Kamban Kazhagam – a literary society dedicated to Tamil poet Kamban who wrote the ‘Kambaramayanam’. Heading its Chennai faction, he held an annual Kamban festival which attracted writers, poets, actors and politicians and recognised noteworthy literary works every year. He also founded a publishing house named Azhwargal Aaivu Maiyam which published spiritual books like Saraswathi Andhadhi, Periyapuranam, and Thiruppughazh to name a few.

Politicians across party lines, including DMK chief M.K. Stalin and AIADMK general secretary E Palaniswami, offered their condolences after RMV passed away, terming it a true loss to Tamil cinema and the Dravidian movement.