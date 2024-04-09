R.M. Veerappan, the most trusted lieutenant of late MGR, passes away

April 09, 2024 04:17 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

R.M. Veerappan, one of the powerful ministers in the cabinet led by late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran in the 1980s and a close associate of the matinee-icon turned politician, died in Chennai on April 9, aged 98. He is survived by three daughters and three sons.

RMV, as he was called, was also a member in the ministry of the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, but was expelled by her in 1995 after he shared a dais with actor Rajinikanth during the success celebrations of the film Baashha, where the actor criticised the AIADMK government “for the deterioration of law and order in the State.”

A furious Jayalithaa had summoned RMV and demanded an explanation from him. “How could you remain silent when Rajini spoke like that?,” he recalled Jayalalithaa as asking him over the intercom even though he visited her in the Chief Minister’s office. The biography RMV Oru Thondar by Ranimynthan gives a lot of details about the subsequent developments.

RMV sought to convince Jayalalithaa saying it was the nature of Rajinikanth to speak like that. “I do not believe that it would make an impact. Moreover, I could not counter his allegation since the crowd dispersed after his speech,” he had explained.

But Jayalalithaa was not convinced and accused him of “enjoying” Rajinikanth’s diatribes against her.

RMV was able understand what would befall him. He, however, left for the U.S. as planned earlier. After his return, he continued his work as the Food Minister. But the subsequent visit of Rajinikanth to his residence further provoked Jayalalithaa and 15 days after the meeting he was divested of the portfolio and made Minister for Animal Husbandry.

He participated in the Anna birth anniversary meeting in Karaikudi though his name was not included in the list of speakers. A lot of fans of Rajinikanth participated in the meeting and he was forced to make a reference to Rajinikanth. In two days, he was expelled from the party.

Though he banked heavily on Rajinikanth to revive his political career and launched his party MGR Kazhagam, the actor remained elusive and supported the DMK and the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) launched by the late G.K. Moopanar against the Congress high command’s decision to align with the AIADMK in the 1996 general elections.

RMV’s role in MGR’s electoral wins

A powerful organiser and strategist, it was RMV, also a successful film producer, who hit upon the idea of using the photograph of MGR with a bandage on his neck after being shot by actor M.R. Radha in the 1967 Assembly elections. MGR contested from the Parangimalai Assembly constituency then. Later in 1984, he released the pictures of MGR showing two fingers (victory symbol) from his US hospital bed, when there was a rumour that the Chief Minister was no more.

“I know RMV’s relationship and friendship with MGR. RMV is the sculptor who chiselled MGR. Only l know it. The other person who knows about it is Murasoli Maran,” writes late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in the blurb of the book.

MGR used to call him a “worker (Thozhilali) and owner (Muthalali)” because RMV was an employee of the MGR pictures in which MGR was a partner. He also launched a production company Sathya Movies and made a lot of movies with MGR in the lead roles.

From theatre to films to politics

Born in Vallathirakottai near Aranthangi in Pudukottai district, RMV joined the drama troupe Balashanmugananda Sabha run by the TMK Brothers as he was not interested in studies. As per the contract, his first salary was ₹3 per month and it would be increased to ₹5 in the second year and ₹7 in the third year.

After leaving the troupe, he became an agent of Dravida Nadu, the official organ of the Dravidar Kazhagam. When Periyar E.V. Ramasamy needed an assistant during his tour in Ramanathapuram, Rama Subbaiah, a leader, assigned the job to RMV and the relationship continued. He went to Erode to stay with Periyar as per his advice. He stayed at the Kudiyarasu office and his monthly salary was ₹25. He left Periyar to join the troupe of actor K.R. Ramasamy. When it was facing closure, he joined MGR’s troupe in 1953 and the relationship continued till 1987 the year MGR died.

MGR also made him a partner of his production company MGR Pictures and the first picture Nadodi Mannan became a blockbuster.

He was with MGR when he launched the AIADMK. When the party captured power in 1977, RMV was made the Minister of Information though he was not an MLA. He was elected to the Legislative Council. Later he was made the Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department. He continued as a minister in 1977, 1980 and 1984 while entering the fray in the Assembly elections. He contested from Tirunelveli constituency which went to a by-election after the death of the sitting MLA.

After the demise of MGR, he supported his widow Janaki and was a member in the short-lived ministry. But, like many senior leaders, he also switched over to the camp of Jayalalithaa.