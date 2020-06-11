Tamil Nadu

Reservation for government school students in medical colleges soon, Tamil Nadu Minister says

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan inaugurated a new vegetable market at V.O.C. Park Grounds in Erode on Thursday

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan inaugurated a new vegetable market at V.O.C. Park Grounds in Erode on Thursday   | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

School Education Minister K. A. Sengottaiyan said the Chief Minister would soon make an announcement based on the Justice P. Kalaiyarasan Commission’s recommendations

 

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will soon make an announcement on providing exclusive reservations for government school students, who clear NEET, in medical college admissions, School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Thursday.

Interacting with journalists after inaugurating a vegetable market in Erode, he said that the Justice P. Kalaiyarasan Commission, appointed to analyse reasons for government school students not getting admission in medical colleges, had on June 8 submitted its report to Mr. Palaniswami. The Chief Minister would soon make an announcement based on the Commission’s recommendations, he said.

SC refuses to hear pleas to implement OBC quota in TN’s share of All India medical seats

 

Mr. Palaniswami had, only after consultations, announced that all class 10 State board students would be declared “passed” based on their quarterly and half-yearly exam marks and attendance. A decision on the fate of private candidates would be announced soon, he said. Asked about class 10 students, who had failed in their quarterly or half-yearly exams, the Minister said that a decision would be taken on that soon.

Erode Collector C. Kathiravan, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, MLAs K.V. Ramalingam, and K.S. Thennarasu and Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan and officials participated.

