Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government cancels class 10 public exams

A scene on Monday in Chennai, when students were waiting to receive their hall tickets at a school

A scene on Monday in Chennai, when students were waiting to receive their hall tickets at a school   | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

All students will be deemed to have passed the exams, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Tuesday

In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the State, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday cancelled the State Board Class 10 public exams, which were scheduled to commence from June 15. Exams for class 11, for the remaining papers (subjects) also stand cancelled.

The DMK-led opposition and the AIADMK’s ally PMK had demanded cancellation of the exams.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in view of the cancellation of public examinations, all class 10 students are to be considered ‘having passed’ the public examinations. About 9 lakh class 10 students were scheduled to appear for State Board exams.

The Chief Minister said, 80% marks would be awarded to the students based on their performance in quarterly and half-yearly examinations and their attendance would be taken into account for awarding the remaining 20% marks.

Mr. Palaniswami said exams for certain papers that were to be held for class 11 students too, were cancelled. He said the supplementary exams for those who did not pass class 12 too stood postponed, and a revised schedule would be announced later.

The Chief Minister referred to representations received seeking the postponement of the class 10 examinations following which the State government reviewed the situation. “Medical experts have opined that there was no possibility of the spread of infection decreasing in the near future,” he said.

