Republic Day brings together T.N. Governor Ravi, CM Stalin after Assembly face-off

January 26, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

On the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi unfurled the national flag in Chennai, in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court T. Raja and other dignitaries.

Earlier, Mr. Stalin received the Governor, who arrived for the celebrations near the Labour Statue on Kamarajar Salai with a bouquet of plant saplings and introduced senior officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and the Tamil Nadu Police to the Governor.

This was the first time Mr. Ravi and Mr. Stalin shared a platform after the bitter face off in the Assembly over a fortnight ago.

Soon after, Mr. Ravi unfurled the national flag and an Air Force helicopter flew past showering flower petals on the tricolour. The Governor later received the salute from the contingents during the ceremonial march past.

The Chief Minister arrived in the saluting base and distributed the Anna Medal for Gallantry, 2023 to Head Constable P. Saravanan from Chennai and male nurse Jayakumar Ponnarasu from Vellore (for government servant category), J. Antonysamy from Thoothukudi, N. Sreekrishnan from Kanniyakumari and A. Selvam from Thanjavur (under general public category).

Mr. Stalin handed over the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award to M.A. Inayathulla from Coimbatore district, Mr. Inayathullah along with members of Sunnath Jamath Federation visited Kottai Sangameswarar temple after the car explosion incident on October 23 last year and met temple administrators and conveyed their regret and expressed intention to maintain brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims in Coimbatore city.

G. Vasantha from Aalaayal village in Ponnamaravathy in Pudukottai district received the C. Narayanasamy Naidu award for highest productivity in rice. The award carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh and a medal worth ₹5,000.

Inspector of Police D.E. Priyadarshini from Central Intelligence Unit (CIU), Headquarters in Chennai, Inspector of Police K. Jayamohan of Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Pattukottai in Thanjavur district, Sub-Inspector of Police S. Sahathevan of CIU in Salem, Sub-Inspector of Police B. Enayath Basha of CIU in Villupuram and Head Constable S. Sivanesan of Palur Police Station in Chengalpattu district received the Gandhi Adigal Police Medals from the Chief Minister.

The Gandhi Adigal Police Medal is awarded to the members of the Tamil Nadu Police, who have done outstanding work in curtailing illicit liquor. It carries a lump sum of ₹40,000 and a medal.

Police stations in Tiruppur North, Tiruchi Fort and Dindigul Taluk secured the first three prizes respectively for the Chief Minister’s trophies for the best police stations. Inspectors N. Udhayakumar, C. Dhayalan and S. Balandi received the trophies for these police stations respectively from the Chief Minister.

Cultural performances by school and college students enthralled the dignitaries and the general public gathered in the Anna Square.

Float titled ‘Tamil Nadu Vaazhga’

A float titled ‘Tamil Nadu Vaazhga’ by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations led the floats by various departments. Later, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu introduced Wing Commander Prashant Sharma, who commanded the parade to the Governor.