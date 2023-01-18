HamberMenu
T.N. Governor Ravi: Did not suggest changing the name of Tamil Nadu to ‘Tamizhagam’

Governor R.N. Ravi, in his statement, said the interpretation of his recent remarks to mean that he had suggesting changing the name of Tamil Nadu was “erroneous and far-fetched”; he said he had used ‘Tamizhagam’ in a historical, cultural context

January 18, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Seeking to put an end to the two-week-old controversy over his suggestion to use the word ‘Tamizhagam’, instead of Tamil Nadu, Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, clarified that he had referred to the word ‘Tamizhagam’ while dwelling upon the age-old historical cultural connect between the Tamil people and Kashi.

“In those days. there was no Tamil Nadu. Hence, in a historical, cultural context. I referred to the word Tamizhagam as a more appropriate expression,” Mr. Ravi said in a statement.

The Governor had used the word ‘Tamilagam’ in an event at Raj Bhavan, on January 4, to felicitate the volunteers of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, a recently-concluded month-long festival celebration.

“An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched. Without understanding the basis of my speech, arguments that the Governor was against the word Tamil Nadu have become a topic of discussion. Hence, I am giving this clarification to put an end to it,” the statement said.

