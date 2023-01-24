Governor, Chief Minister to come face to face at Republic Day parade 

January 24, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated January 25, 2023 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

More than a fortnight after Governor R.N. Ravi walked out of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly following Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s resolution in the House to take on record the approved text of the Governor’s customary address, the two are set to come face to face at the Republic Day celebrations in the State’s capital on Thursday.

The Republic Day parade usually lasts over 30 minutes.

Owing to ongoing works for the Metrorail project in the usual place near Mahatma Gandhi statue, arrangements for the Republic Day parade are under way on a stretch, further north near the Labour statue.

As per the protocol, the Chief Minister would arrive at the venue in advance and wait for the Governor.

Accompanied by the Chief Secretary, the Chief Minister would then receive the Governor by offering a bouquet of flowers/saplings and introduce the top officers of the armed forces and the Tamil Nadu Police.

After the Governor unfurls the national flag, all the dignitaries, including the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, would salute the flag, during the national anthem. The Governor would then proceed to the dais and accept the salute from the marching contingents.

Both the dignitaries, along with the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and the Chief Secretary would inspect the rallying of tableau set up by various Union and State government departments and also witness the cultural events. Later, the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary would see off the Governor.

Though the Governor issued a clarification over his ‘Tamizhagam’ comment and a few Ministers met him on official duties after the January 9 incident, the Chief Minister would get to meet the head of the State only tomorrow.