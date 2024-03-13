Ponmudy to continue as legislator; set to rejoin T.N. Cabinet

March 13, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Senior DMK leader K. Ponmudy, whose conviction and sentencing in a disproportionate assets case was stayed by the Supreme Court, is set to rejoin the Tamil Nadu Cabinet. Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Wednesday rescinded his earlier notification declaring the Thirukkoyilur Assembly constituency vacant.

An official source said that a request to include Mr. Ponmudy in the Council of Ministers was sent by the Tamil Nadu government to the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, in the wake of the Supreme Court judgment. A swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held at the Raj Bhavan soon, the source said.

Following his conviction and sentencing in the disproportionate assets case in December last year, the higher education portfolio held by Mr. Ponmudy was reallocated to his Cabinet colleague, R.S. Rajakannappan.

The March 13 notification published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette by the Assembly Speaker declared that his earlier notification, dated December 19, 2023 (declaring Thirukkoyilur Assembly constituency vacant), would cease to operate with effect from the same date, “in view of the interim order dated 11th March, 2024 of the Supreme Court of India in the Criminal Appeal No. 530-531 of 2024”.

The Speaker also pointed out that the Supreme Court had, in its interim order, suspended Mr. Ponmudy’s conviction in the case by the Madras High Court.

Mr. Ponmudy, who is also the DMK deputy general secretary and hails from Villupuram district, is considered the party’s strongman in the northern districts of Tamil Nadu. He has held various portfolios in the State Cabinet under late leader M. Karunanidhi. Mr. Ponmudy’s son, Gautham Sigamani, is the Lok Sabha MP from Kallakurichi.

Meanwhile, Governor R.N. Ravi, who was away on an official trip, returned to the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.