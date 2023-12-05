HamberMenu
Panchayat passes resolution against conservation center at Longwood Shola in the Nilgiris

The proposal raised concerns among the villagers and environmentalists as this shola forest is very important in maintaining the local ecology, including the hydrology of the region. It is the only source of water for around 30,000 families downstream and in the areas surrounding the forest

December 05, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Jackanarai panchayat of Kotagiri has passed a resolution against a proposal by the Forest department to establish an International Conservation Center and a watch tower in the Longwood shola forest in Kotagiri.

The Forest department in 2022 had sanctioned ₹5.2 crores to construct a conservation center, purportedly for students to explore and experience the goals of ensuring the conservations of Shola forests by building the conservation center and watch tower, also promoting eco-tourism in the process. 

“The proposal raised concerns among the villagers and environmentalists as this shola forest is very important in maintaining the local ecology, including the hydrology of the region. It is the only source of water for around 30,000 families downstream and in the areas surrounding the forest,” said Yukesh Saravanan, a local resident who was part of the meeting with local villagers who opposed the project.

The villagers had opposed the forest department’s construction of concrete beds to raise saplings in Longwood Shola.

“The state policy on forests does not permit any construction activities within protected areas, other than for inspection work. Longwood shola is a sacred grove, where extant annual rituals are performed by the local indigenous communities from time immemorial and footfall in the region would deprive the indigenous rights of the people,” added Mr. Saravanan.

In the resolution passed on November 10, 2023, the Jackanarai panchayat passed the resolution opposing the plans of the forest department to construct any buildings or structures in Longwood Shola, citing concerns about the impact of the activities on local ecology and also water security for local communities.

