Preserving Longwood, the Nilgiris’ only urban Shola forest

The Nilgiris’ only “urban Shola forest” — the Longwood Shola in Kotagiri — may become one of the most important wild spaces in the State, as the Tamil Nadu government and the Forest Department plan an eco-tourism initiative to spread awareness of the importance of the Nilgiris’ Shola forests to the public at the site.

The forest, which lies at the heart of Kotagiri town, is known to be a biodiversity hotspot. It is a popular spot for bird-watchers to catch glimpses of some of the rarest birds of the Western Ghats.

“The Longwood Shola is a primeval tract of forest within the town of Kotagiri. It is spread over 116 hectares, including several hills to the east. The Longwood Shola is a relatively small patch of forest, yet of great importance to the entire Kotagiri region. It is a major source of water to the nearby villages and hamlets and plays a vital role in Kotagiri’s micro climate, attracting and regulating the rainfall,” said Shiny Mariam Rehel, programme coordinator at Keystone Foundation.

The patch of forest has a long history. It was saved from total destruction by a British colonist, Baylin Brook, who lived in a bungalow nestled in the forest between 1905 and 1940, according to K.R. Raju, coordinator of the Longwood Shola Watchdog Committee. The committee has been fighting to preserve and restore the patch to a more pristine state, free of exotic species, for over two decades.

“While Brook prevented people from cutting down the forest for its firewood, he also minimised poaching and ensured its survival. Only much later was the area declared a reserve forest, with protections coming into place. However, it still faces multiple threats, the gravest being the spread of exotic species of flora, much like in other parts of the Nilgiris,” said Mr. Raju.

Local communities have benefited massively from efforts to conserve the area, he added. The Shola, through which three streams flow, are an important source of drinking water to around 18 hamlets around Kotagiri.

The forests are known to harbour a variety of flora, most of which are endemic to the Western Ghats. “This forest harbours many species of shrubs, ferns, fungi, reeds and creepers. The Longwood Shola provides shelter to varied fauna, especially birds such as the Nilgiri laughing thrush, babblers, flycatchers, woodpeckers and warblers. It is also home to the Indian Giant Squirrel, the barking deer, wild boar, porcupines, hares, mouse deer and the Indian gaur,” added Sumin George Thomas, senior programme coordinator at Keystone Foundation.

According to studies conducted by the Forest Department, the area is believed to be home to around 13 species of mammals, including the “vulnerable” Nilgiri marten, leopards, 52 species of birds, many of which are endemic to the Western Ghats, 44 different types of tree species, 32 varieties of shrubs, 25 species of lianas and climbers, epiphytes and at least 12 species of ferns.

Bhosale Sachin Thukkaram, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris Division), said the Longwood Shola is the Nilgiris’ only “urban Shola forest” which is easily accessible to the public. The State government has announced plans to begin eco-tourism aimed at educating the public on the Shola forests of the Nilgiris. Mr. Thukkaram said it was hoped that by promoting sustainable, eco-tourism in this area the intricate balance between the Shola forests and the local landscapes could be explained in great detail to the public. Funds generated through the eco-tourism activities could be used to ensure the protection of the area, as well as other forests in the division.

A Shola conservation centre is to be set up, as part of the eco-tourism plans, which will be a repository of information about the various Shola species and their importance to local communities, said Additional Chief Secretary (Environment, Climate Change and Forests) Supriya Sahu.

The government had also applied to include the Longwood Shola in the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy that would help the government and the Forest Department share with other countries the best conservation practices that can be adopted to protect the area. “We hope that once set up, the conservation centre would help tourists, researchers and bird-watchers gain a better understanding of the forest, which they can take home after their visit,” added Ms. Sahu.